American National Bank Has $9.59 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

American National Bank raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.3% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,930,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Stryker by 1,324.8% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 23,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 22,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.64. 1,811,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,931. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

