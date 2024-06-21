American National Bank Purchases 1,090 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

American National Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 39,407 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,400,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,237,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,282,235. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

