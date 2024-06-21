American National Bank Raises Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,826 shares of company stock worth $1,422,237 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.97. 2,534,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,636. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.81 and a 200 day moving average of $163.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

