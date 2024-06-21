American National Bank Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 65.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 132,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $70.01.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

