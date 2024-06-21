American National Bank Takes $90,000 Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,105,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,406,000 after purchasing an additional 927,321 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,436,000 after acquiring an additional 305,327 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 145,851 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,206,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,658,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after buying an additional 97,724 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.54. 3,677,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,069. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1896 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

