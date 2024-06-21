Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Americanas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZWHF remained flat at $23.37 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. Americanas has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $23.61.

