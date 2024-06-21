AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Up to $3.56

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.56, but opened at $3.65. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 5,644 shares changing hands.

AMTD Digital Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

About AMTD Digital

(Get Free Report)

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.