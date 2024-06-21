Analysts Set The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Target Price at $215.69

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

PGR stock opened at $210.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.46. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,468 shares of company stock worth $4,415,753 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

