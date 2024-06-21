Analyzing United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) & Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxbridge Re and United Fire Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $850,000.00 16.62 -$9.91 million ($1.86) -1.26 United Fire Group $1.10 billion 0.49 -$29.70 million ($0.69) -30.68

Oxbridge Re has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Fire Group. United Fire Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxbridge Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A United Fire Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oxbridge Re and United Fire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

United Fire Group has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.80%. Given United Fire Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Volatility & Risk

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Fire Group has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re N/A -133.14% -96.54% United Fire Group -1.50% -2.63% -0.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of United Fire Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Fire Group beats Oxbridge Re on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Re



Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology. In addition, the company offers fractional aircraft ownership, jet card, aircraft brokerage, and charter service through its fleet of private aircraft. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About United Fire Group



United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

