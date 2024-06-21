AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Director Sells $45,162.00 in Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $45,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $45,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ANAB opened at $22.89 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $625.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of -0.33.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.10). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ANAB. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.
