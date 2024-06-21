Apella Capital LLC Acquires 44,644 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,644 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.56% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 95,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFSU stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,919. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $972.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

