Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.43. 4,472,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,476. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

