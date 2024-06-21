Apella Capital LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB remained flat at $45.49 during midday trading on Friday. 1,540,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,212. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.