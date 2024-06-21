Apella Capital LLC Has $17.49 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $17,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,981,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 100,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.14. 234,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,182. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

