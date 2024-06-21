Apella Capital LLC Has $6.02 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,953 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,300.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 762,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 707,933 shares in the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,291,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,098,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,374,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,068,000 after buying an additional 527,755 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.