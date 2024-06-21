Apella Capital LLC Has $8.70 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 830,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,533. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

