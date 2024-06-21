Apella Capital LLC Purchases 62,121 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 804,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,121 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $37,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 325,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.19.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

