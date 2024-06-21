APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Major Shareholder Sells $74,460,483.30 in Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

APi Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE APG opened at $38.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,860,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,050,000 after buying an additional 167,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 153,167 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 701.8% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,678,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

