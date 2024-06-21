Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Trading Up 0.5%

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 379 ($4.82) and last traded at GBX 372 ($4.73). Approximately 19,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 93,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.70).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.97) price target on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The firm has a market cap of £212.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5,314.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 330.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 311.30.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.

