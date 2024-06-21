Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Trading Up 0.5%

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 379 ($4.82) and last traded at GBX 372 ($4.73). Approximately 19,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 93,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.70).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.97) price target on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Aptitude Software Group
Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance
Aptitude Software Group Company Profile
Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aptitude Software Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.