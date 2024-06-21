Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is Sunflower Bank N.A.’s Largest Position

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises 18.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $81,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 93,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $1,389,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.6 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.66. 1,411,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,485. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.