Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Argan has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. Argan has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Argan Stock Performance

Argan stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.45. 426,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,232. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.45. Argan has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $78.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Argan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 13,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $790,814.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,703.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Argan news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 6,256 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $382,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,512.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 13,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $790,814.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $312,703.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,106 shares of company stock worth $4,662,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Featured Stories

