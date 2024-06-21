Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading Down 5.3%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $16.98. 295,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,146,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.65.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,476,558.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Arhaus by 647.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 65.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Arhaus by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

