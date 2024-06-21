ARMOR (ARMOR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $159,258.43

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. ARMOR has a total market cap of $159,258.43 and $19.80 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ARMOR has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

ARMOR Token Trading

