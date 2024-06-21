Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is Thomasville National Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 2.5% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $30,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $264.66. 711,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.89. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $209.39 and a 1-year high of $264.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,269.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,485,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,485,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

