Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Purchases 39,500 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 39,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.82 per share, with a total value of C$743,247.80.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 12,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.85 per share, with a total value of C$235,625.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,184.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 24,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$477,357.84.

On Monday, April 29th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 5,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,750.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 200 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.00 per share, with a total value of C$3,800.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 1,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,337.97.

On Friday, April 12th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,613.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 1,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.99 per share, with a total value of C$16,990.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,631.57.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Shares of D.UN stock traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.45. 14,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,336. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$301.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on D.UN. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.94.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

