ASD Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. ASD has a total market capitalization of $29.71 million and $1.42 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009371 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,981.63 or 0.99908778 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012293 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00078220 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04612073 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,450,619.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.