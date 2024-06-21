ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 3.8% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in ASML by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $13.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,037.15. The stock had a trading volume of 642,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $952.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $893.02. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,077.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.