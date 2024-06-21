Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of AAME opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a PE ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter.
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
