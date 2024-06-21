Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of AAME opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a PE ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

Atlantic American Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.