AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,059 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,893,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,347,676. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

