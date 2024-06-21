Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $243.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,714,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 449,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,936,000 after purchasing an additional 96,703 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 567.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 163.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 38,196 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 66,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

