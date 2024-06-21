Avalanche Trading Down 5.8% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $27.64 or 0.00043145 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $10.87 billion and approximately $229.59 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012967 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,757,595 coins and its circulating supply is 393,411,225 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

