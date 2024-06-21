Balancer (BAL) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Balancer (BAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Balancer token can now be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00004896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Balancer has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $180.02 million and $7.15 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Balancer Profile

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 63,750,046 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,414,871 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

