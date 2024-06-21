Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $10.03

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.03, but opened at $9.77. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 48,924 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $4,309,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 998,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 362,073 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 497,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 313,065 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 309,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,342,000 after purchasing an additional 290,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

