Bank of America Upgrades Greif (NYSE:GEF) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $77.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $76.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.50.

Greif Trading Down 0.2 %

GEF stock opened at $62.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.86 per share, for a total transaction of $132,555.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.86 per share, with a total value of $132,555.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.37 per share, for a total transaction of $123,544.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,347. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,732 shares of company stock valued at $532,020. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 47.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greif during the third quarter worth about $275,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

