Bank of New Hampshire Has $2.93 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 26,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.97. 1,096,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,726. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.74 and its 200-day moving average is $131.74. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

