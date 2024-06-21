Bank of New Hampshire Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.63. 163,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,366. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 59.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSM. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

