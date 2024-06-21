Bank of New Hampshire Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $958,105,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,451,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631,435 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,867,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,094,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.9 %

MS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,080,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.05. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

