Bank of New Hampshire Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.8% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after buying an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,225,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,758. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.53.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

