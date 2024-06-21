Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 331 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

XSD traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.66. 27,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $258.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.86.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

