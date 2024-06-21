Bank of New Hampshire Sells 221 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,431,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,304. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $187.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.03.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

