Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,033 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,166 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 2.7 %

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,377,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,976,361. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

