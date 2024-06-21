Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 17,958 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 183.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE VRT traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.54. 3,653,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,367,865. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $109.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

