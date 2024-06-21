Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 7,568 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,179 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.6 %

BBY traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.91. The company had a trading volume of 656,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,192. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $290,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,186.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,004,149 shares of company stock valued at $166,397,807. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

