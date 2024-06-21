Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 6,679 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $791,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.72. The stock had a trading volume of 782,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,727. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.98. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.32 and a 12 month high of $345.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.78.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $6,631,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,800 shares in the company, valued at $500,648,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $6,631,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,800 shares in the company, valued at $500,648,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $169,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,950 shares of company stock worth $78,433,340 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

