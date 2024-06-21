Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 821 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.04, for a total value of $315,556.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,037,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.04, for a total value of $315,556.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,037,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $115,132.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,763.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,251. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Qualys Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,066. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.53 and a one year high of $206.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.78. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

