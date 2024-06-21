Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 8,215 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 166.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 248.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 65.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 88,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.67. 393,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.89.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

