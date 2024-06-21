Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2,072.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $437.81. 327,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,672. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

