Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 391.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 37,801 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,948 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,925,000 after purchasing an additional 44,646 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 450.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 550,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 450,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,779 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Trading Down 0.0 %

DocuSign stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.18. 582,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 100.39, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

