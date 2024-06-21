Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $988,852,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,905,000 after purchasing an additional 735,270 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,594,000 after purchasing an additional 690,643 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,758,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,052,000 after buying an additional 365,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.35. 488,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.23. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $147.62 and a one year high of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.29.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

