Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.69 Million Stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Radware were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Radware by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Radware by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,654,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 308,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Radware by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,535 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RDWR traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $817.46 million, a P/E ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 1.00. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $20.94.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

